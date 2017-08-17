Stephen Colbert says there’s only one thing he no longer has any doubts about when it comes to President Donald Trump.

On Wedesday, the CBS “Late Show” host said that Trump “drove America’s moral leadership right through the guardrails” during a news conference that was supposed to be about infrastructure.

Trump on Tuesday placed equal blame for the violence at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“There’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it and you don’t have any doubt about it either,” the president said.

“Oh, Mr. President, there is only one thing I no longer have any doubt about,” Colbert said. “You showed us who you were.”