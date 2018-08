TONIGHT: A Space Farce! Trump boldly goes where we have already gone before! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/6fupEgLetv

Stephen Colbert is not a fan of President Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force, a new branch of the military that would focus on warfighting in... well... space.

“We already have NASA,” the “Late Show” host said on Thursday. “Please wait until NASA finds life before you try to kill it.”