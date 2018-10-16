On #LSSC tonight: @StephenAtHome gets deep with President Trump in his own @60Minutes interview. pic.twitter.com/TFfm6biXnE

Stephen Colbert finally had a chance to “interview” President Donald Trump on Monday. Sort of.

The “Late Show” host mashed up footage of himself asking questions with answers from Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday night.

The result? Trump appears to confess to “lies, deceit and deception” in his “terrible and disgusting” presidency, mocks his own sons, Eric and Don Jr., then insists he’s “not a baby.”