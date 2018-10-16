COMEDY
Donald Trump Makes 'Terrible And Disgusting' Confession In Spoof Colbert Interview

The "Late Show" host had a bit of fun with the president's "60 Minutes" interview.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert finally had a chance to “interview” President Donald Trump on Monday. Sort of. 

The “Late Show” host mashed up footage of himself asking questions with answers from Trump’s “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday night.

The result? Trump appears to confess to “lies, deceit and deception” in his “terrible and disgusting” presidency, mocks his own sons, Eric and Don Jr., then insists he’s “not a baby.”  

Check out the faux interview in the clip above.  

