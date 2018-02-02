COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump Over His False State Of The Union Audience Claim

"It doesn’t matter how many people watched. But what does matter is that the president needs to lie about it."

Stephen Colbert has no time for President Donald Trump’s false claim that his State of the Union speech received the highest ratings on TV.

“First, that’s not true,” Colbert said on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.” “Second, it’s a lie.”

The comedian noted how former Presidents Barack ObamaGeorge W. Bush and Bill Clinton all achieved higher viewing numbers for their addresses, but there was a bigger issue at hand.

“Look. It doesn’t matter how many people watched. But what does matter is that the president needs to lie about it. And then somehow get away with it. This is the new world we live in.”

