02/03/2018 02:59 am ET

Stephen Colbert Suggests Why Donald Trump Is Skipping The Super Bowl Interview

"You don't need to dodge it."

By Lee Moran

Donald Trump is skipping the traditional presidential sit-down interview before this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

And Stephen Colbert has a theory why.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Colbert suggested Trump may have gotten confused over what he was actually being asked to attend.

Check out the segment above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Super Bowl The Late Show
