Donald Trump is skipping the traditional presidential sit-down interview before this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
And Stephen Colbert has a theory why.
On Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” host Colbert suggested Trump may have gotten confused over what he was actually being asked to attend.
