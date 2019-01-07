Colbert Trolls Trump With An Absolutely Hilarious New Border Wall Prototype

TONIGHT: The Late Show is back to work but the government is not because the shutdown continues over funding for Trump's wall. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/qxvl2wWd4P— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 8, 2019
Stephen Colbert is back from his holiday break, and he’s picked up right where he left off: by trolling President Donald Trump.
Trump tried last week to justify his government shutdown over money for his proposed border wall with an odd tweet about “walls” and “wheels.”
“You have Walls and you have Wheels,” Trump wrote. “It was ALWAYS that way and it will ALWAYS be that way!”
That gave the “Late Show” host an idea: How about combining the two?
See his “prototype” in the clip above.
