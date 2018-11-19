COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Ends 10 Seconds Of Stunned Silence With A Blistering Response To Trump

The "Late Show" host says there's one thing he wants from the president.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert isn’t silent often, but he went quiet for nearly 10 seconds after playing a clip of President Donald Trump visiting California as the state battles some of the worst wildfires in its history. 

A reporter asked Trump if seeing the destruction changed his opinion on climate change.

“No no, I have a strong opinion,” Trump replied. “I want great climate.” 

That led to Colbert’s lengthy silence ... followed by a blistering response. 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
