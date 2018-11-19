TONIGHT: Trump visited California and he somehow managed to make things worse. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/ehoZDVm5SY

Stephen Colbert isn’t silent often, but he went quiet for nearly 10 seconds after playing a clip of President Donald Trump visiting California as the state battles some of the worst wildfires in its history.

A reporter asked Trump if seeing the destruction changed his opinion on climate change.

“No no, I have a strong opinion,” Trump replied. “I want great climate.”

That led to Colbert’s lengthy silence ... followed by a blistering response.