Stephen Colbert Delivers Midterms Dunk: 'Not Being Ted Cruz, Beto’s Still A Winner'

Stephen Colbert delivered a truly epic dunk on Sen. Ted Cruz as he learned the news that Cruz had held onto his seat against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

“Ted Cruz defeats Beto O’Rourke,” quipped Colbert on Tuesday night. “Although by not being Ted Cruz, Beto’s still a winner.”

The host came prepared with alcohol to the election night broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” ― a call back to his election night 2016 show. In that episode, Colbert found out about Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump on air, leading to drinking and powerful speeches.

“If you remember what happened on our last live election show, that makes one of us,” said Colbert on Tuesday night.

This year, he had whiskey and an emergency break-glass-for-glass box that he promptly broke upon hearing of Cruz’s win.

“Ted Cruz has held onto his Senate seat in Texas,” said Colbert, before smashing the glass and adding: “Then again, why wouldn’t Ted Cruz win in Texas? Because at the end of the day, real cowboys only love three things: barbecue, rodeo and Canadians who went to Princeton and Harvard.”

O’Rourke proved to be a real challenge for Cruz, raising a whopping $70 million without the aid of big donors or corporate political action committees and running neck-and-neck in the polls. But the reliably red state ― which hasn’t seen the GOP lose a statewide election since 1994 ― still voted to keep Cruz in his seat.