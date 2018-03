Stephen Colbert took aim at Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

“We’ve learned over the last few days that you’re not the customer,” the comedian warned his audience. “Your life is their product. And Facebook is the pimp.”

Colbert proudly boasted that he has never had a Facebook page before taunting the social media platform’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “You know nothing about me, Suckerberg.”