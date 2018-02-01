Stephen Colbert said the state of our union is strong, but the state of the union between President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump is “complicated.”

Colbert noted that the first lady reportedly wasn’t pleased with the president over accusations in the Wall Street Journal that he paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair.

To address the rumors, Colbert brought out “fake Melania” (a.k.a. actress/singer Laura Benanti, who does a spot-on impression of the first lady) to answer a few questions about the state of the Trump union.

She put the president on notice: