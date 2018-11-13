COMEDY
Colbert Has A Peek At Melania's Hilarious Parting Gift To Fired White House Aide

It might be the unkindest cut of all at the Trump White House.
By Ed Mazza

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert looked at the latest intrigue inside the White House of President Donald Trump as deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel is reportedly going to be fired

But this story has a twist. 

“Once again, Trump wants to fire somebody, but in a refreshing change of pace it’s not Donald,” he said. 

﻿First lady Melania Trump issued an unusual statement on Tuesday saying Ricardel “no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.” 

The first lady’s staff has reportedly clashed with Ricardel and believes she is behind some negative stories in the media.  

With Ricardel on the way out, Colbert is taking a guess at what she might get as a “traditional goodbye gift.” 

Check it out in the clip above. 

