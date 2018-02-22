NEWS
02/22/2018 12:37 am ET

Stephen Colbert Mocks Lawmakers For Talking Porn Instead Of Guns

“What do you have against teenagers?”

Stephen Colbert pointed out that Florida lawmakers failed to even debate a proposed ban on assault weapons in the wake of a high school shooting last week but managed to debate a bill that declares porn a public health risk

“What do you have against teenagers?” the “Late Show” host cracked Wednesday. “First you won’t do anything about guns, now you’re taking away their porn.” 

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

