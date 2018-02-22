Stephen Colbert Mocks Lawmakers For Talking Porn Instead Of Guns

TONIGHT: With Parkland students looking on, the Florida legislature opted to skip debate on assault weapons and instead tackle a far greater menace. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9EpwwtGQEO— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 22, 2018
Stephen Colbert pointed out that Florida lawmakers failed to even debate a proposed ban on assault weapons in the wake of a high school shooting last week but managed to debate a bill that declares porn a public health risk.
“What do you have against teenagers?” the “Late Show” host cracked Wednesday. “First you won’t do anything about guns, now you’re taking away their porn.”
See his full takedown in the clip above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Pivotal Moments In The U.S. Gun Control Debate