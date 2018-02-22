Stephen Colbert Mocks Lawmakers For Talking Porn Instead Of Guns

Pivotal Moments In The U.S. Gun Control Debate

1981: The Attempted Assassination Of President Ronald Reagan

on March 30, 1981, President Reagan and three others were shot and wounded in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley, Jr. outside the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Reagan's press secretary, Jim Brady, was shot in the head.

Ron Edmonds, AP