11/10/2018 02:52 am ET

Colbert Reveals Just How Little Coverage Fox News Gives To Caravan After Midterms

"The Late Show" host crunched the numbers and found a drastic difference in how many times "Fox & Friends" mentioned the term before and after the election.
By Lee Moran

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted Friday how Fox News’ fear-mongering reporting of the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico has dramatically changed since the midterm elections.

Colbert pointed out how the “Fox & Friends” morning show used the word “caravan” an average 21 times per episode in the six days prior to polling day.

But, per Colbert’s research team, it only mentioned the topic once on the day after the election. “I can’t watch ‘Fox & Friends’ because my doctor said it’s just horrible,” quipped Colbert during his analysis.

Check out the clip here:

Fox News Stephen Colbert Fox & Friends Migrant Caravan
