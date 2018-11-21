Fox News Gets 'Late Show' Silent Treatment Over Ivanka Trump's Emails

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” poked fun at Fox News’ scant reporting on White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s use of personal email for government business.
The late-night show aired footage Tuesday of the conservative network’s hosts ― including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity ― tearing into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign for using a private email server while secretary of state.
Colbert’s team then imagined the same hosts’ going deadly silent to cover the email misuse by President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.
Check out the clip here: