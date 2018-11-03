COMEDY
Colbert Imagines Sexual Fantasy Democrats May Have Involving Mitch McConnell

"The Late Show" host conjured up the scene following a report which claimed Democrats and Republicans have wildly different sexual fantasies.
On Friday’s “Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert got stuck into a Politico report that purportedly revealed the different sexual fantasies of Democrats and Republicans.

Per the article, Republicans are more likely to fantasize about “infidelity, orgies and partner swapping.” Democrats, however, are more prone to fantasies involving “BDSM activities” such as “masochism, which involves deriving pleasure from the experience of pain.”

“Oh, oh really? So getting their asses kicked by the Republicans was some kind of sick role playing?” asked Colbert.

He then imagined a very specific fantasy that Democrats may have: “Baby, I’m begging you, dress up like Mitch McConnell and obstruct me,” he quipped.

Check out the clip here:

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
