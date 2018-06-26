COMEDY
06/26/2018 09:45 pm ET

Colbert Has A Big Problem With How The Supreme Court Reached Its Travel Ban Decision

The late-night host said we were "this close to be able to look our grandchildren in the eye."
headshot
By Rebecca Shapiro

Stephen Colbert hammered the Supreme Court for ruling Tuesday to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban. 

He took particular issue with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that he did not take into account Trump’s prior anti-Muslim comments when determining the legality of the president’s third iteration of the travel ban. 

“We express no view on the soundness of the policy,” Roberts wrote.

On Tuesday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert likened the approach to a lawyer arguing that a murderer couldn’t be found guilty if a judge ignored the existence of the weapon.

″Well, sure, if you set aside everything he said, it’s legal,” Colbert said. “That’s like a lawyer saying, ’My client is innocent, your honor, as long as you set aside the bloody knife he was holding while he screamed, ‘I loves me some murdering!’”

Check out the full clip in the video above.

headshot
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Supreme Court Stephen Colbert Travel Ban John Roberts
Colbert Has A Big Problem With How The Supreme Court Reached Its Travel Ban Decision
CONVERSATIONS