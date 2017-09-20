COMEDY
What The Heck Did Stephen Colbert Just Show Hillary Clinton?

"Late Show" host shared his unused Election Night jokes with the former presidential candidate.
Stephen Colbert hosted a live election night special on Showtime, and most of his material was built around an expected Hillary Clinton victory. 

On Tuesday night’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” Colbert told Clinton how those plans changed in a hurry when it became clear that Donald Trump would win. 

“The audience that night was, honest to God, like on the edge of tears in this room,” he said. “It was like we were all at a funeral.”

But since Colbert still had the old, unused jokes from that special, he handed them to Clinton. He even shared one on the air ― although it had to be slightly censored ― and it prompted a priceless reaction from the former secretary of state. 

