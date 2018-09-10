Stephen Colbert Uncovers A Huge Clue To The Identity Of Anonymous Op-Ed Author

TONIGHT: The hunt for the anonymous op-ed writer continues! After a week of investigating, they've managed to narrow it down to, "someone at the White House." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/BYCQx5LOe9

And it’s not the “lodestar” everyone else has been looking at.

The author of the editorial claimed to be “part of the resistance” inside the administration “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Trump has reportedly been working to expose the author, and Colbert thinks one line in a recent report about that effort might be a giveaway.

One administration official reportedly told the president to just “let it pass.”

And this one is very much named.