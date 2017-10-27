Stephen Colbert Mocks Ivanka Trump For Not Having The Best Words

Like father, like daughter?

On Thursday’s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Ivanka Trump’s misuse of language.

The comedian noted that President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser has received praise from the right “for her poise and intelligence.” But she “doesn’t know what words mean,” he added.

Referencing Vice writer Eve Peyser’s Twitter list of terms that Ivanka Trump has misused in recent weeks, Colbert picked out her botching of the word “relative” as a particular concern.

“You’d think she’d know how to use ‘relative,’ since her whole career is on a ‘relative’ basis,” he quipped.