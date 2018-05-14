Colbert Savages 'Peace-Treaty Barbie And Collusion Ken' Over Embassy Opening

TONIGHT: The president couldn't be there in person so he sent members of his family to help open America's new embassy in Jerusalem. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YvhD5SEvjZ— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 15, 2018
Stephen Colbert on Monday mocked President Donald Trump for not attending the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.
And he was even harder on the members of the administration who did attend, mocking “Peace-Treaty Barbie” and “Collusion Ken,” or Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, both of whom are also White House advisers.
See his full takedown in the clip above.
Protesters Oppose Trump's Decision To Move The U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem