COMEDY
05/14/2018 09:31 pm ET Updated 26 minutes ago

Colbert Savages 'Peace-Treaty Barbie And Collusion Ken' Over Embassy Opening

The "Late Show" host took aim at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's presence in Jerusalem.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert on Monday mocked President Donald Trump for not attending the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

And he was even harder on the members of the administration who did attend, mocking “Peace-Treaty Barbie” and “Collusion Ken,” or Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the president’s daughter and son-in-law, both of whom are also White House advisers.

See his full takedown in the clip above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Protesters Oppose Trump's Decision To Move The U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner Jerusalem
Colbert Savages 'Peace-Treaty Barbie And Collusion Ken' Over Embassy Opening
CONVERSATIONS