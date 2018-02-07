COMEDY
02/07/2018 11:23 pm ET

Stephen Colbert And John Oliver Unite To Deliver An Urgent Message To Trump

Do it, Mr. President.

By Ed Mazza

Comedy show hosts Stephen Colbert and John Oliver have a message for President Donald Trump

At least some of Trump’s attorneys are reportedly urging him not to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller, least he get caught up in a lie. 

But the two are urging the president to take a different approach. 

Check it out above. 

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Comedy Robert Mueller John Oliver
Stephen Colbert And John Oliver Unite To Deliver An Urgent Message To Trump

CONVERSATIONS