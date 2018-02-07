Stephen Colbert And John Oliver Unite To Deliver An Urgent Message To Trump

TONIGHT: #LastWeekTonight ’s @iamjohnoliver encourages Trump to speak with Robert Mueller. Tune in for the whole interview tonight! #JohnOliver #LSSC pic.twitter.com/dtpgpgasGb

Comedy show hosts Stephen Colbert and John Oliver have a message for President Donald Trump.

At least some of Trump’s attorneys are reportedly urging him not to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller, least he get caught up in a lie.

But the two are urging the president to take a different approach.