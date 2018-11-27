COMEDY
Jon Stewart Has An Incredibly Colorful Description Of How Colbert Handles Trump

The former "Daily Show" host turns the tables on the "Late Show" host.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart traded places on Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” with the former “Daily Show” host interviewing his onetime Comedy Central colleague. 

Stewart came up with a pretty colorful description of what Colbert does every night when he turns the latest comments from and news about President Donald Trump into late-night comedy.

“Coming in here, every night, taking in the toxins and spewing back out rainbow-colored sprinkles,” Stewart said. “That’s your job, and you do it beautifully.” 

“It ain’t sprinkles,” Colbert cracked.

See their full discussion in the clip above. 

