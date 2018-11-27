Jon Stewart Has An Incredibly Colorful Description Of How Colbert Handles Trump

On #LSSC tonight: Why is Jon Stewart behind the desk? Why is Stephen not behind the desk? Tune in to find out! pic.twitter.com/B3d2h72ooK

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart traded places on Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” with the former “Daily Show” host interviewing his onetime Comedy Central colleague.

Stewart came up with a pretty colorful description of what Colbert does every night when he turns the latest comments from and news about President Donald Trump into late-night comedy.

“Coming in here, every night, taking in the toxins and spewing back out rainbow-colored sprinkles,” Stewart said. “That’s your job, and you do it beautifully.”

“It ain’t sprinkles,” Colbert cracked.