Justice Kennedy Is Retiring and Stephen Colbert Is Not Happy

Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement that he is retiring from the U.S. Supreme Court left Stephen Colbert in a lather on Wednesday night.

“This could have huge repercussions,” Colbert said on “The Late Show.” “Think about it. The court that just this week crippled unions, upheld Trump’s Muslim ban and race-based gerrymandering might turn conservative.”

Colbert further warned, “Enjoy your gay marriages now because as of August 1, you’re back to being roommates.”

President Donald Trump claims to have a “very outstanding” list of potential SCOTUS nominees, but Colbert had another idea.

“I could see Trump appointing Giuliani ― just to keep him off television,” Colbert said of Trump’s legal adviser, Rudolph Giuliani.