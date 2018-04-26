COMEDY
Colbert Mocks ‘Kellyanne Kanye’ For His Bizarre Pro-Trump Tweetstorm

"Late Show" host tries to make sense of Kanye's pro-Trump tweets.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert tried to decipher the latest tweets by Kanye West, who has fired off a series of messages in support of President Donald Trump.

“I think Kanye’s lobbying for a job as Trump’s new communications director,” Colbert cracked Wednesday night. “He could just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye.”

