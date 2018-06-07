Stephen Colbert To Kellyanne Conway: So You Think You Can Rap?

When Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, started throwing down some rhymes in a CNN interview on Wednesday, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took it as a challenge.

“Kellyanne can rhyme. She’s spittin’ bars faster than Mueller can put people behind them,” Colbert said, referring to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

With that, the poetry slam was on.