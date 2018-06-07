COMEDY
06/07/2018 06:23 am ET

Stephen Colbert To Kellyanne Conway: So You Think You Can Rap?

"Kellyanne can rhyme," the late-night host said. But she's not the only one.
headshot
By Carla Baranauckas

When Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, started throwing down some rhymes in a CNN interview on Wednesday, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took it as a challenge.

“Kellyanne can rhyme. She’s spittin’ bars faster than Mueller can put people behind them,” Colbert said, referring to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

With that, the poetry slam was on.

Check out the video (starting at 5:30) to see who gets ripped.  

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Kellyanne Conway
headshot
Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Kellyanne Conway The Late Show Rap Counselor To The President
Stephen Colbert To Kellyanne Conway: So You Think You Can Rap?
CONVERSATIONS