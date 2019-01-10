Stephen Colbert Presses Kevin Hart On Oscars Controversy, Hart Responds He's 'Done'

Kevin Hart fielded questions on Wednesday night about the way he’s handled the controversy surrounding his resignation as host for the Oscars.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asked the comedian whether he would change anything about the way he’s handled backlash to his past homophobic tweets and jokes that resurfaced in early December. Hart gave up the Oscars gig last month and announced again this week he would not be hosting the ceremony.

“No, I wouldn’t change anything,” Hart responded.

Colbert then pressed the comedian about his initial refusal to apologize for the old tweets and remarks, but Hart insisted that he was “over it,” adding that he has apologized a number of times.

“I... right now.. this is me.. I’m over it,” he said. “I’m done,” he added. “I did it. I’m over it. There is no more that I can do.”

The comedian did apologize when he announced he was stepping down from the Oscars gig last month – and again publicly this week – but has been criticized for his claim that he has previously apologized for his offensive jokes in years past.

Many also took issue with Hart’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week, where he charged that people resurfacing his past remarks were trying to “destroy” him.

CNN’s Don Lemon publicly urged Hart to become an “ally,” after his controversial “Ellen” appearance, saying “apologizing and moving on does not make the world a better place for people who are gay or people who are transgender.”

Earlier on Wednesday during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Hart said he was “over” discussing the controversy.

After Colbert said he was “curious” about the kind of Oscars host Hart would’ve been, the comedian shared that he “had some heat” planned.

“The Upside” actor said he wanted to encourage attendees at the Academy Awards to “relax” and to warn them not to become a meme. He referenced a photo showing Nicole Kidman’s much talked about palms-only clapping moment at the 2017 Oscars ceremony.

Colbert also asked Hart whether he believed the public was over his past offensive remarks. “I’ve said a lot of things over the years that have upset various people,” Colbert added. “I’ve found that it’s not over until the audience is over it.”

Hart responded: “Here’s the difference, you can continue to live to please others, or you can have a position when you know you’ve literally done what you can to try to please.”

The comedian added that he was “done trying to please.”

In an interview with NPR published Thursday, Hart said his apologies were “sincere.”