Colbert Mocks Trump’s Clumsy Attempt To Rein In Omarosa: ‘Send My Worst Son’s Wife'

TONIGHT: Omarosa drops another tape and she is really going for the viral hit of the summer. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/U5NhjvNCFs

Stephen Colbert is getting a real kick out of the latest tape released by Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former aide to President Donald Trump who is making headlines with her tell-all book, Unhinged.

On Thursday, she released audio of what she believes was an attempt to silence her after she was fired from her White House gig. Lara Trump offers her $15,000 a month to work on the 2020 presidential campaign but tells Manigault Newman she has to be “positive.”

That had the “Late Show” host wondering just how Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and a senior adviser to the campaign, got involved in the first place.

Colbert broke out his impression of the president: “We can’t have Omarosa spilling sensitive info that could destroy my presidency. We need someone to handle this delicately. Send my worst son’s wife.”