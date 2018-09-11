Stephen Colbert Is 'Not Surprised' By Former Boss Les Moonves' Exit From CBS

Former CBS head Les Moonves is clearly no longer “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s “guy.”

Moonves quit his role as chairman and CEO of CBS on Sunday after more sexual harassment and assault claims were made against him. On Monday, Colbert did not go easy on his former boss who hired him at the network.

“As you may have heard, the head of this network, Leslie Moonves, was forced to step down yesterday,” said Colbert. “This came after a second Ronan Farrow exposé featured more women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. It’s never a good sign when you’re the subject of a Ronan Farrow double dip.”

“The article is extremely disturbing, and I’m not surprised that that’s it,” said Colbert.

“Les Moonves is gone — for at least nine months until he does a set at the Comedy Cellar,” he added, in reference to comedian Louis C.K.’s controversial return to stand-up some 10 months after admitting to sexual misconduct.