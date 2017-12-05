Stephen Colbert Gives 'MAGA' A Whole New Meaning

TONIGHT: While the President and Roy Moore think they know what #MAGA stands for, @StephenAtHome 's figured out what it actually means. pic.twitter.com/8Ze8yV9pDa

Stephen Colbert is giving President Donald Trump’s favorite phrase a makeover.

And Trump is not going to like this one.

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama accused of sexual misconduct, used ”#MAGA” in a tweet thanking Trump.

But the CBS “Late Show” host said maybe it doesn’t mean “Make America great again” after all.