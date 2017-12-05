COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Gives 'MAGA' A Whole New Meaning

Maybe we've had it wrong all along.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is giving President Donald Trump’s favorite phrase a makeover. 

And Trump is not going to like this one. 

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama accused of sexual misconduct, used ”#MAGA” in a tweet thanking Trump. 

But the CBS “Late Show” host said maybe it doesn’t mean “Make America great again” after all.

Check it out above. 

