Stephen Colbert Gives 'MAGA' A Whole New Meaning

TONIGHT: While the President and Roy Moore think they know what #MAGA stands for, @StephenAtHome's figured out what it actually means. pic.twitter.com/8Ze8yV9pDa— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 6, 2017
Stephen Colbert is giving President Donald Trump’s favorite phrase a makeover.
And Trump is not going to like this one.
Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama accused of sexual misconduct, used ”#MAGA” in a tweet thanking Trump.
But the CBS “Late Show” host said maybe it doesn’t mean “Make America great again” after all.
Check it out above.
