Stephen Colbert tore into first lady Melania Trump on Thursday for managing to screw up a trip to an immigrant children’s center intended to show that she cared by wearing a jacket that plainly said otherwise.

The late night host told audiences that he and his team couldn’t believe the photo of the first lady wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” was real.

“We checked this so many times because we thought, ‘This has to be fake,’” Colbert said, admitting his astonishment to find out the first lady really did wear the jacket.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Melania Trump wore this jacket as she departed Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

Colbert wondered how the first lady’s team settled on that particular piece of outerwear.

“What was her first choice? A jacket that says, ‘Womp Womp?’” he joked, referencing former Trump campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski’s recent response to news that a girl with Down syndrome was separated from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border.