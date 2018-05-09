TONIGHT: Has Michael Cohen been selling access to the president? Bank statements obtained by the lawyer for Stormy Daniels may indicate that he has. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/wMlCRyve0e— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 10, 2018
Stephen Colbert is reaching for his calculator.
The “Late Show” host ran the numbers amid reports that a company linked to a Russian oligarch allegedly sent payments to a firm controlled by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Just how many porn stars can you pay off with that kind of dough?
Get the answer in the clip above.