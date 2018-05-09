COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Does Some Porn Star Math For Michael Cohen And Donald Trump

The "Late Show" host runs the numbers.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is reaching for his calculator. 

The “Late Show” host ran the numbers amid reports that a company linked to a Russian oligarch allegedly sent payments to a firm controlled by President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Just how many porn stars can you pay off with that kind of dough? 

Get the answer in the clip above. 

