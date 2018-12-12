Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is going to prison... and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has some advice for him.

Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday to three years after pleading guilty to multiple criminal charges, including violating campaign finance laws by paying off women who claimed to have had sexual relationships with Trump.

In one case, he paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

That led the “Late Show” host to offer some advice to Cohen on how to handle his first day in prison: