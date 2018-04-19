COMEDY
04/19/2018 10:54 pm ET

Colbert Has A Fiendish Idea To Keep Michael Cohen From Turning On Trump

It's a foolproof plan. Or is it?
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert has some advice for President Donald Trump

Those close to Trump are reportedly worried that longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen may soon turn on the president now that the lawyer is at the center of a federal investigation.

But the “Late Show” host said Thursday that there’s one way to keep him from talking. 

Find out what it is in the clip above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Russia Investigation Michael Cohen Lawyer
Colbert Has A Fiendish Idea To Keep Michael Cohen From Turning On Trump
CONVERSATIONS