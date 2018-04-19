Colbert Has A Fiendish Idea To Keep Michael Cohen From Turning On Trump

TONIGHT: Should the Patron Saint of Fidelity, Donald Trump, really expect loyalty from Michael Cohen? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zyfjO5jQzN

Stephen Colbert has some advice for President Donald Trump.

Those close to Trump are reportedly worried that longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen may soon turn on the president now that the lawyer is at the center of a federal investigation.

But the “Late Show” host said Thursday that there’s one way to keep him from talking.