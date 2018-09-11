COMEDY
09/11/2018 06:27 am ET

Mike Pence's Lie Detector Test On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Goes Awry

Stephen Colbert gave the vice president the grilling he's been waiting for.
headshot
By Lee Moran

Vice President Mike Pence said he’d take a lie detector test “in a heartbeat” to prove he wasn’t the senior White House official who penned an anonymous op-ed for The New York Times that was heavily critical of President Donald Trump.

And, on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” he kept his word.

Sort of.

Via some clever video editing, host Stephen Colbert appeared to wire Pence up to a truth-discovering machine and grill him over possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia and journalist Bob Woodward’s new tell-all book, Fear: Trump in the White House.

Find out how Pence fared in the comedy clip below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Stephen Colbert Mike Pence Lie Detector
Mike Pence's Lie Detector Test On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Goes Awry
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.