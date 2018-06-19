TONIGHT! Trump defends the indefensible by sending out his indescribably inept spokespeople. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Z9C8HwugTW

Stephen Colbert ripped White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday night for reportedly balking at the idea of discussing the Trump administration’s policy of separating detained immigrant families.

A source told CNN on Monday that Huckabee Sanders did not want to do the White House press briefing, which was delayed for hours. In the end, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen staunchly defended the zero tolerance policy to the White House press corps.

“Listen up, you don’t get to tag out here, Sarah,” Colbert said. “Cuz it’s not really you up there. You’re just Donald Trump’s mouthpiece, or whatever part the lies come out of.”

“The Late Show” host went on to say that if Huckabee Sanders had difficulty discussing how the administration she works for is putting kids in cages, she did have another option.

“You could resign,” Colbert added. “This is the White House, not an abandoned Walmart. You’re allowed to leave.”