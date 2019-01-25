COMEDY
Colbert Bestows Pelosi With A Fearsome New Nickname For Winning Trump Showdown

The "Late Show" host offers his congratulations to the House speaker over State of the Union standoff.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump is “too scared” to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) one of his infamous nicknames. So the “Late Show” host stepped in to “help” in light of Trump backing down in the standoff with Pelosi over the State of the Union address:

Earlier this month, Pelosi asked to reschedule the speech in light of the ongoing government shutdown. Trump initially refused, insisting that the speech be held in the House as scheduled. Then, Trump said he would “do something in the alternative.”

Eventually, the president agreed to reschedule, calling it “her prerogative” to postpone the speech. 

