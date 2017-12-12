U.S. NEWS
Stephen Colbert Has A Message For The NYC Subway Bomb Suspect: 'Seriously?'

"You tried to terrorize New York subway commuters? Nice try."
By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert attempted to make light of the botched terror-related attack on the New York City transit system during Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

No one was seriously injured when Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brooklyn, allegedly set off an improvised pipe bomb in the subway near 8th Avenue and 42nd Street in Manhattan. So Colbert decided to send a message to the suspect, who is now in police custody:

“Seriously? You tried to terrorize New York subway commuters? Nice try. Nice try.”

