Stephen Colbert Offers A Scathing Takedown Of Trump's Cruel Immigration Policy

The United States is using cruelty as a deterrent on our southern border. @StephenAtHome has something to say about it tonight. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/squXMKfMpk

Stephen Colbert spent a portion of his Thursday show offering an incensed rebuke to reports that President Donald Trump’s administration is separating immigrant parents from their children in an effort to deter individuals from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The Trump administration has started separating families as a matter of policy by criminally prosecuting undocumented adults found crossing the border. If children are with the adults, the children are then separated and taken into government custody or foster care.

″This is the conversation everybody should be having,” Colbert said before launching into a recap of the situation.

“If that sounds evil, then good news: Your ears are working,” he added.

Cruel accounts have emerged about the family separations. A breastfeeding mother from Honduras told reporters this week that she was in a detention center awaiting prosecution when federal authorities took her breastfeeding daughter from her. She said she was then handcuffed for resisting officials.

“It wouldn’t matter if you took these children to really nice hotels ― or Trump hotels ― we’d still be the only country in the whole damn world doing it because it’s just plain wrong,” he said. “So for Father’s Day, call your elected representatives and demand they do something.”