TONIGHT: The Apprentice Strikes Back! Omarosa reveals tapes she secretly recorded during her time in the White House. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/lkjAiHdZE0

Stephen Colbert isn’t exactly shocked by “the most shocking allegation” in Unhinged, the new tell-all book about President Donald Trump by former White House aide/“Apprentice” villain Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Manigault Newman, who served as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, was fired by White House chief of staff John Kelly in December.

In response to Unhinged, Trump called Manigault Newman a “lowlife.”

Colbert cracked that her book is full of “shocking details you already knew.” But the “Late Show” host did have some thoughts on the book’s title ... and what it might really refer to.