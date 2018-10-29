COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Turns Serious With Stirring Call For Unity In Wake Of Mass Shooting

"Late Show" host also tears into Trump's call for more guns.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert on Monday warned that it’s a mistake to turn to President Donald Trump “for comfort and guidance” in times of tragedy, such as after the weekend’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue

So the “Late Show” host did some of that himself, highlighting how Americans have come together to support the Jewish community as it copes with the senseless violence.

Then, he tore into Trump’s call for more guns to supposedly stop shootings. 

Check it out in the clip above. 

