TONIGHT: After a sad week in America, Stephen looks for words of comfort and guidance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/8tdaVGW0UA

Stephen Colbert on Monday warned that it’s a mistake to turn to President Donald Trump “for comfort and guidance” in times of tragedy, such as after the weekend’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

So the “Late Show” host did some of that himself, highlighting how Americans have come together to support the Jewish community as it copes with the senseless violence.

Then, he tore into Trump’s call for more guns to supposedly stop shootings.