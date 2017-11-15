Stephen Colbert Mercilessly Mocks Roy Moore Over Reported Mall Ban

Stephen Colbert used Tuesday’s “Late Show” to dissect GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore’s reported banning from an Alabama mall.

The comedian broke down a report in The New Yorker which alleged that Moore was known for “badgering teenage girls” at the Gadsen Mall in the 1980s and rumored to be on a list of people banned from entering the venue.

“The only place in the mall the girls were safe was Forever 21 because that is way too old for Roy Moore,” said Colbert.

Moore is accused of sexually abusing teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.