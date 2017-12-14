COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Sends Roy Moore Off Into The Sunset With Hilarious Farewell Song

The failed Senate candidate gets the musical tribute he deserves.
By Ed Mazza

Alabama Republican Roy Moore now has his own farewell song, but don’t expect the loser in Tuesday night’s special election to start singing along anytime soon.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is sending the failed Senate candidate off into the sunset, or at least to the local mall, with a new tune called “The Legend of Roy Moore.”

