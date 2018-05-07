COMEDY
05/07/2018 10:27 pm ET

Stephen Colbert Hits Rudy Giuliani With A Brutal Fact Check

"Late Show" offers up a lesson in fact vs. opinion.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert wants to help Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City who is now part of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Giuliani over the weekend noted the difficulty in separating fact from opinion

Colbert agreed it can be tough ― but offered a clear example on Monday’s “Late Show” for the former mayor.

Check it out in the clip above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Rudy Giuliani
Stephen Colbert Hits Rudy Giuliani With A Brutal Fact Check
CONVERSATIONS