Colbert Mocks Giuliani's Bonkers Fox News Interview: 'Rudy, You're Not Helping!'

Stephen Colbert said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani isn’t doing President Donald Trump any favors right now.

The “Late Show” host was stunned by Giuliani’s admission on Fox News that Trump had reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 he’d paid porn star Stormy Daniels ― something the president had previously denied.

“Rudy, you’re not helping,” Colbert said.

The “Late Show” also released a clip of the interview edited to make it look like Giuliani was reacting to his own comments: