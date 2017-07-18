Stephen Colbert Trolls Donald Trump Jr. With Murky 'Russia Week' Intro

Stephen Colbert mockingly couldn’t get his facts straight as he launched “Russia Week” on the “Late Show” Monday.

Over the course of this week, he’ll broadcast segments that he filmed during a recent trip to Moscow. And he kicked off the series of specials trolling the White House over the ongoing Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair.

“I just want to get out ahead of the story here, I recently met with a lot of Russians,” Colbert said. “I can’t remember why, maybe because I was in Russia. Oh, some of them work for the government.”

He then tweaked his version of events, as an apparent dig at Trump Jr.’s evolving account of what happened after a Russian lawyer offered him damaging information on his father’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 election campaign.

Colbert also ventured out into Red Square, by the Kremlin in the political heart of the Russian capital. He mission was to find out if it really was “the epicenter of all evil” that it was described as being during the Cold War: