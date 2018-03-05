TONIGHT: Stephen stayed glued to cable news today, tracking the frantic movements of former Trump aide Sam Nunberg. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/0OiDRWgCgo— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 6, 2018
Former Donald Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg asked a question ... and CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert delivered an answer.
During a wild series of interviews on Monday, Nunberg asked for someone to explain Trump’s actions last year, including firing FBI director James Comey, meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office and then giving a damning interview to NBC’s Lester Holt.
Colbert was ready with an explanation.
