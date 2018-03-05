COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Brings Down The House With His Explanation For Trump’s Actions

The "Late Show" host has an answer for former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg.
Former Donald Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg asked a question ... and CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert delivered an answer. 

During a wild series of interviews on Monday, Nunberg asked for someone to explain Trump’s actions last year, including firing FBI director James Comey, meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office and then giving a damning interview to NBC’s Lester Holt.

Colbert was ready with an explanation.

Check it out in the clip above.

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Russia Investigation Sam Nunberg
