Stephen Colbert Expertly Spoofs Sean Hannity’s Hillary Clinton Flowchart

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert can’t get enough of Fox News host Sean Hannity’s flowchart skills.

Earlier this week, Hannity used an enormous chart to try to prove a Hillary Clinton conspiracy. The graph became a new meme and inspired Colbert to spoof the segment by piecing together Hannity’s previous soundbites:

Sean Hannity assembled an intricate chart of Hillary Clinton’s ties that proves, once and for all, that… something? pic.twitter.com/8jhHyzuz4Z — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 17, 2017

“Let’s go to Mars and let’s talk about Martians who supported Hillary,” Hannity appears to say in the clip, which was shared to Twitter on Friday.

Hannity later appears to connect Clinton to an “open manhole in New York City,” a “sewer rat prince” and the “crocodile duchess of garbage.”

It ends with Hannity repeating one single word: “Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi.”