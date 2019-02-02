Stephen Colbert Explains The Hilarious Reason Why He's Not Playing In The Super Bowl

Stephen Colbert is known to us as host of “The Late Show,” former host of “The Colbert Report,” actor, comedian and Donald Trump taunter extraordinaire. What you might not know is that he’s a former football player.

At a certain point in his sports career, he had to make a choice. It turned out to be a decision that may have changed the course of his entire life.

Colbert recounts the glories of his time on the gridiron, where he became an icon of sorts.