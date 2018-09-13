Stephen Colbert interviewed Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) ― Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) challenger in the upcoming November midterms ― on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.” But Cruz’s campaign did its level best to undermine the appearance.

“Beto is running in Texas against incumbent senator and man-whose-campaign-staff-is-definitely-watching-this-show-right-now, Ted Cruz, because it is close, which is scaring Republicans,” said Colbert. “Here’s how scared Ted Cruz is of Beto O’Rourke. He bought ads on my show tonight to counter his interview.”

O’Rourke later told Colbert that “the people of Texas are more than a match for President (Donald) Trump,” despite Trump giving his “complete and total endorsement” to Cruz.

“People are coming out at this moment of truth,” O’Rourke added. “They’re going to help us decide as a country, are we a nation of walls? Will we ban all Muslims or all people of one religion? Will we describe the press as the ‘enemy of the people’? Will we take kids away from their parents when they’re trying to claim asylum, fleeing from the most brutal countries in this hemisphere, if not the planet?”