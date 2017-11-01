COMEDY
Defiant Stephen Colbert Warns Terrorists: 'New Yorkers Will Never Live In Fear'

The "Late Show" host rallies fellow New Yorkers, just hours after a deadly terror attack.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert began Tuesday night’s “Late Show” with a defiant message. 

Hours after a terror attack in New York City left eight people dead and at least 11 others injured, Colbert said New Yorkers weren’t going to be intimidated.

New Yorkers will never live in fear,” he said. 

