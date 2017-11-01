Defiant Stephen Colbert Warns Terrorists: 'New Yorkers Will Never Live In Fear'

Stephen Colbert began Tuesday night’s “Late Show” with a defiant message.
Hours after a terror attack in New York City left eight people dead and at least 11 others injured, Colbert said New Yorkers weren’t going to be intimidated.
“New Yorkers will never live in fear,” he said.
Watch the full opening above.
